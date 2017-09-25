Woman wanted for shoplifting at Ringgold gas station

Photo courtesy of the Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office.

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was caught on camera stealing from a gas station.

The incident happened at Mapco in the 2700 block of Highway 41 in Ringgold.

The Sheriff's Office says the woman pictured with this story is accused of shoplifting.

If you know who she is or know anything about this case, please call Detective John Cunningham with the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at (706)935-2424 ext. 1021.

