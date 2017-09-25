Chattanooga firefighters battle four fires in seven days in Lookout Valley

For the fourth time in one week, flames engulfed a Lookout Valley home. They are all separate incidents. The latest fire happened Sunday around 3 p.m. on O'Grady Drive.

Burnt debris and rubble scattered across the front yard of this Lookout Valley home, is a painful reminder to Rhoda Alford on what could have been. “I worked on this home here for 3 years now. Already brought some furniture in, getting anxious to move in. I was so anxious to get here. I think this killed it all.”

Her house is one of the four damaged in four separate fires in the Lookout Valley area. “I hope they find out if they were accidental or purposely set because it doesn't sound right? No.”

The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to two house fires on Sunday, September 17th. A man died on Judy’s Lane. Hours later another man was hurt at Alford’s home on Beech Street.



Three days later on Centro Avenue a woman was taken to the burn unit at Vanderbilt for smoke inhalation. Then this Sunday, a home was destroyed on O'Grady Drive. All fires are within four miles from one another, in a seven day span. “Obviously four fires in the Lookout Valley area does have a concern for us. We are investigating each and every one of them,” said Chief Chris Willmore.



Battalion Chief, Chris Willmore said it is too early to tell if the fires are suspicious. People living close by anxiously wait for answers. “No I am not nervous. Because I feel like God is in control. The bible says there is nothing hidden that will not be revealed and I stand on that. If this is a suspicious fire, they are going to find out who set it. Something good can come out of something bad. Sometimes you just have to look for it.”



Chief Willmore wants to express the importance of having a working smoke detector inside your home. If you need one, he said contact the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Also, Chief Willmore said during a fire, leave the building and never return back inside to collect belongings. Leave that up to the firefighters.