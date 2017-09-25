NBC's 'The Voice' returns tonight for Season 13

"The Voice," which has won three Emmys for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program, returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the blockbuster vocal competition show's new season.

Superstar singer, songwriter, actress and pop-culture icon Miley Cyrus returns as a coach this season with Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe-winning recording artist and Broadway star Jennifer Hudson taking a red chair alongside the show's returning coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton and host Carson Daly.

But Hudson is not exactly a rookie.

She was the winning coach on Great Britain's version of the "The Voice" last spring.

"I'm passionate about it, because we're holding people's dreams and their destinies in our hands, you know what I mean?" she says.

Hudson should know. Her own stardom began more than a decade ago on "American Idol."

"The Voice" premieres tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern, only on Channel 3.