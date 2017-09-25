ESPN film honoring Zaevion Dobson to air this week

ESPN's latest 30 for 30 film is about a local high school football player that was shot to death while protecting friends in a gang-related shooting in December 2015.

He sacrificed his life to save others.



Our latest ESPN Film, #24Strong - the story of Zaevion Dobson, airs Thurs. at 7:30 ET on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/SgVqVTM7qX — ESPN Films 30 for 30 (@30for30) September 25, 2017

Zaevion Dobson, 15, was killed on the night of Dec. 17, 2015. He was protecting his friends in the Lonsdale area, where he lived. Police said Dobson and the others were innocent victims caught in the midst of gunfire.

The ESPN Film, #24Strong - the story of Zaevion Dobson, airs Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

His selfless act was recognized across the country and sparked discussions about young people and gun violence.

The Fulton High School football player has been hailed as a hero by then President Barack Obama and honored posthumously by ESPN with its Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

WBIR contributed to this story