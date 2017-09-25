UPDATE: Man allegedly shoots wife on Holly Creek Dr.

UPDATE: A SWAT situation on Holly Creek Drive prompted area schools to be on a soft lockdown for a period of time.

The Murray County Sheriff says the SWAT situation started because a man in the home allegedly shot his wife Monday morning. The wife did not survive the shooting.

The schools were placed on lockdown when they found out the man was on Holly Creek Road.

Law enforcement made efforts to talk with the man and get him to surrender. After a few hours of negotiations, officials heard a shot fired from inside the home.

The man walked out of the home with a gunshot wound to the head. He was been taken to the hospital. He is listed in critical condition.

Stay with us as this story develops.

PREVIOUS STORY: A shooting in the Chatsworth area has forced some Murray County schools to be on a soft lockdown.

Eric McFee with Murray County Schools tells Channel 3 that the Murray Co. Sheriff called him to say that a shooting was reported in the area of Spring Place Elementary. Spring Place and Coker Elementary are on soft lockdowns.

We have crew headed to area. Stay with Channel 3 as this story develops.