UPDATE: Husband charged with murdering wife in Murray Co.

The shake-up announced Tuesday comes after Equifax disclosed that hackers exploited a software flaw that the company didn't fix to heist Social Security numbers, birthdates and other personal data that provide the keys to identify theft.More
State records with the Department of Commerce and Insurance show accused church shooter Emanuel Samson was previously licensed to be an unarmed security guard and the News 4 I-Team has learned he was in the process of renewing the license before the shooting at Burnette Chapel Church of Christ.More
