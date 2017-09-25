UPDATE: Husband charged with murdering wife in Murray Co.

UPDATE: The Murray County Sheriff says the SWAT situation started because a man in the home allegedly shot his wife Monday morning. The wife did not survive the shooting.

The schools were placed on lockdown when they found out the man was on Holly Creek Road.

Law enforcement made efforts to talk with the man and get him to surrender. After a few hours of negotiations, officials heard a shot fired from inside the home.

Oliver Scott Cannon, 57, walked out of the home with a gunshot wound to the head. He was been taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He is expected to recover. Once Cannon is released from the hospital he will be transported to the Murray County Jail and charged with murder.

PREVIOUS STORY: A shooting in the Chatsworth area has forced some Murray County schools to be on a soft lockdown.

Eric McFee with Murray County Schools tells Channel 3 that the Murray Co. Sheriff called him to say that a shooting was reported in the area of Spring Place Elementary. Spring Place and Coker Elementary are on soft lockdowns.

