Fall allergies will be bad thanks to 'perfect storm' of ragweed, mold

The ill effects of the hot, muggy summer will last long after the temperatures have started to cool, allergy experts warn.

“What we are seeing with this warmer weather pattern is that we are headed for a bumper crop of molds,” says Dr. Clifford Bassett, an allergist, assistant clinical professor at New York University and author of “The New Allergy Solution: Supercharge Resistance, Slash Medication, Stop Suffering.”

“Whenever you have warmer periods mixed with some precipitation, it’s the perfect storm for ragweed, weeds and mold spores,” Bassett says.

These are the conditions in which “mold patients struggle,” says Dr. Janna Tuck, a spokeswoman for the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology.

Making matters worse, Bassett says, the fall allergy season is likely to last longer because the warmer, wetter weather is predicted to continue. Mold spores could still be swirling around in the air as late as October and November.

Experts believe as much as 10 percent of the population is sensitive to molds, Bassett says.

This year, the effects may be felt even by those who aren’t allergic to molds, Tuck says. “No matter who you are, where there is so much mold in the air, you’re going to have a reaction to it,” she says.

How to deal:

Tuck and Bassett offered some tips for surviving the mold torrent: