Coach's wife pleads guilty in high school football player rape case

Kelsey McCarter waits in court with her husband, Justin, on Thursday, May 5, 2016. (MICHAEL PATRICK/NEWS SENTINEL)

The wife of a South-Doyle High football coach pleaded guilty to repeatedly having sex with one of the players on the team Monday, agreeing to a 3-year prison term.

Kelsey McCarter, 27, pleaded guilty to all seven counts, including six statutory rape charges, ahead of her trial that was set to begin Monday in Knox County Criminal Court.

McCarter, who was facing 38 years in prison, made the decision to plead guilty and in favor of the minimum sentence on Thursday, said her attorney, Doug Trant. She will be eligible for release after serving 30 percent of the sentence.

"She made a mistake," Trant said after the hearing. "She'll move past it. She's young, and as you saw, her family is here in support of her. Her husband strongly supportive of her."