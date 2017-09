Located on Bear Hollow Mountain, The Walls of Jericho re-opened to public use in 1977. Alabama's Forever Wild Program manages the 12,500-acre Alabama section of the property and in Tennessee, the TWRA manages the 9,000 acres where Davy Crockett once hunted.

There are two trails that converge on the way to the Walls, one starting on each side of the state line. Recently, the Alabama trail is referred to in Reader's Digest as one of the top 20 hiking trails in the nation.



The entire round-trip hike is six miles in length. The start of the hike descends 1,000 feet to the canyon floor. Since it’s an in-and-out hike, prepare for a strenuous out-hike. Save your water for the second half or your time there.

It is important to wear good shoes with good traction. Anticipate spending upwards of 6 hours on the trail there.