10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. TRUMP'S TRAVEL BAN LIST EXPANDS

The rules set to go into effect Oct. 18 will impose strict new restrictions on the citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Yemen and certain officials from Venezuela and their families.

2. WHY TRUMP'S WORDS ON ANTHEM PROTESTS CUT DEEP

The president implores NFL owners to "get that son of a bitch off the field," rankling a league where the majority of players are black and many of them grew up in tough neighborhoods, raised by strong women.

3. MERKEL FACES TRICKY TASK TO BUILD GOVERNMENT

The German chancellor is embarking on a complicated quest to form a new government and find answers to the rise of a nationalist, anti-migrant party.

4. HEALTH CARE BILL TEETERS, GOP WOOS DISSIDENTS

In a late stab at attracting votes, Republicans are adding $14.5 billion to the measure including extra funds for states of dissenting GOP senators, AP learns.

5. IRAQI KURDS VOTE FOR INDEPENDENCE

The historic but non-binding vote to separate from Baghdad raises regional tensions and fears of instability.

6. MEXICO CITY HOPING FOR RETURN TO NORMALCY

Mexicans aim to return to work in the earthquake-ravaged capital while officials say they have so far cleared only 103 of the city's nearly 9,000 schools to reopen.

7. WHAT FORMER FOLLOWERS SAY ABOUT MALIGNED CHURCH

North Carolina-based Word of Faith Fellowship's plan to beat the recession and keep tithes flowing in involved filing fraudulent unemployment claims at companies owned by congregants, AP finds.

8. CONTRACTORS ACCUSE IRAQ OF SHAKEDOWNS TO FORCE TAX PAYMENTS

They warn the Trump administration that the practice is hampering the fight against Islamic State extremists, an AP investigation finds.

9. HOW RESEARCHERS PLAN TO CUT COOKIE-CUTTER HEALTH CARE

The pilot program would recruit more than 1 million people for a study to learn how our genes, environments and lifestyles interact - and to customize ways to prevent and treat disease.

10. TENNESSEE CHURCH GUNMAN CHARGED WITH MURDER

Witnesses and police describe a chaotic scene as a masked attacker armed with two guns shot seven people, including one fatally, in a suburban Nashville church before he was subdued.

