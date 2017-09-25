Warm, dry through Thursday, but cooling this weekend

Good Monday. The average high temperature is 80 degrees this time of year. For the first half of the week, we will be way above that with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies.

We will see a weak front moving through Thursday which will bring some clouds, and MAYBE a sprinkle or two, but the high remains up there at 86.

Cool air will move in behind the front with temperatures dropping into the 50s for morning lows and mid to upper 70s for afternoon highs this weekend.

For the latest on your local forecast, AND to track Hurricane Maria as it lifts north close to the east coast, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

MONDAY