Local churches stress safety after Nashville shooting

Local church leaders took time out of their sermon Sunday to talk about the violence in Antioch.

News about the most recent church shooting in Nashville has many disturbed after hearing 6 people were injured and one killed Sunday morning.

“It sort of knocked me off my feet knowing that it's still ongoing,” said Allan Harrington. “It’s sad that you have to be concerned about somebody coming in your house of prayer, the church, with that type of violence.”

Many churches have made an announcement to their congregation to reassure them safety.

“A little bit scared but they're also determined I feel like they understand that we're always called to persevere and to withstand what comes against us,” said Gary Massey.

In recent years there have been multiple mass shootings in the United States.

Gary Massey says he knows why the crime rate is increasing.

“Our entire society is being fragmented and people are being pushed further and further to extremes so you see violence against all different kinds of groups,” said Gary Massey.

For times like these Allan Harrington says his church has a plan in place.“Actually our church members are very prepared for something like this,” said Allan Harrington. “We have a security force as well as having some members of the church who are always on the watch. We'll put it that way.”

Both church leaders told me the history of threats made against church members goes back to the bible. That's why they already have measures in place to protect the congregation.