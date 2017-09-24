Driver arrested at Cohutta gas station - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Driver arrested at Cohutta gas station

By WRCB Staff
Cohutta, GA (WRCB) -

A driver slams into a car, takes out the fuel island pumps, and hits another car at a Whitfield County gas station.

Cohutta police said it happened on Saturday at the Cohutta Food Mart near State Route 71 and Tag Drive.

Officers arrested the driver of a red truck for DUI and reckless driving.

Police said all of the drivers involved in the crash had injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver.

