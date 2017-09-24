UPDATE: CPD investigating three overnight shootings

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -
UPDATE: The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a number of overnight shootings.
400 Block of Central Drive
Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call on Central Drive around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Officers responded to Sky Zoo, and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. The victim told police that the shooting happened on Central Drive, which is a half-mile away from Sky Zoo. Officers and investigators established a crime scene at that location.
2000 block of Ocoee Street
Officers with Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot on Ocoee Street around 3:10, Sunday morning.
Chattanooga Police later went to a local hospital on reports of a shooting victim who had arrived for treatment.
Investigators found that the suspect and the victim's vehicle were involved in a minor crash before the shooting took place.
The woman's gunshot wound is non life threatening.
1300 block of Gunbarrel Road
Moments after the Ocoee Street shooting, CPD officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Gunbarrel Road.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition.
Police interviewed potential witnesses and are investigation the shooting.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding these shootings to call 423-698-2525.