UPDATE: CPD investigating three overnight shootings

UPDATE: The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a number of overnight shootings.

400 Block of Central Drive

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call on Central Drive around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to Sky Zoo, and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. The victim told police that the shooting happened on Central Drive, which is a half-mile away from Sky Zoo. Officers and investigators established a crime scene at that location.

2000 block of Ocoee Street

Officers with Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot on Ocoee Street around 3:10, Sunday morning.

Chattanooga Police later went to a local hospital on reports of a shooting victim who had arrived for treatment.

Investigators found that the suspect and the victim's vehicle were involved in a minor crash before the shooting took place.

The woman's gunshot wound is non life threatening.

1300 block of Gunbarrel Road

Moments after the Ocoee Street shooting, CPD officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Gunbarrel Road.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Police interviewed potential witnesses and are investigation the shooting.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding these shootings to call 423-698-2525.