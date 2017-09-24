UPDATE: Chattanooga police have arrested man for one of three shootings that happened on September 24, 2017.

Police say 26-year-old Britian Tracey Crutcher is accused of shooting a woman in the 2000 block of Ocoee Street, shortly after 3:00 a.m.

The victim's wound was not life-threatening.

Crutcher is charged with Attempt Murder, three counts of Aggravated Assault, three counts of Reckless Endangerment and Possession of a Firearm during a Dangerous Felony.

Crutcher is also charged with criminal homicide in connection with a deadly shooting on Wheeler Avenue that happened on November 18.

Crutcher has been in jail since November 22, for charges stemming from separate incidents, which do not include the criminal homicide and attempted murder charges.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a number of overnight shootings.

400 Block of Central Drive

Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot call on Central Drive around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers responded to Sky Zoo, and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition. The victim told police that the shooting happened on Central Drive, which is a half-mile away from Sky Zoo. Officers and investigators established a crime scene at that location.

2000 block of Ocoee Street

Officers with Chattanooga Police responded to a person shot on Ocoee Street around 3:10, Sunday morning.

Chattanooga Police later went to a local hospital on reports of a shooting victim who had arrived for treatment.

Investigators found that the suspect and the victim's vehicle were involved in a minor crash before the shooting took place.

The woman's gunshot wound is non life threatening.

1300 block of Gunbarrel Road

Moments after the Ocoee Street shooting, CPD officers responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Gunbarrel Road.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in serious condition.

Police interviewed potential witnesses and are investigation the shooting.