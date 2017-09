The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating a number of overnight shootings.

Details are limited at this time, but Channel 3 has confirmed that shootings occurred on the 1300 block of Gunbarrel Road, the 2000 block of Ocoee Street, and on the 400 block of Central Drive.

There is no word yet on the extent of any injuries in these shootings.

