Clarification Made in Regard to Bear Hunting Season

NASHVILLE ---- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency clarifying an error that has occurred in the printed copy of the agency’s 2017-18 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide.

On page 28 in the guide, there is a chart that indicates hunters will be allowed to use dogs during the Nov. 18-21 gun/muzzleloader/archery hunt in Bear Hunt Zones 1, 2, and 3.

However, dogs will not be allowed during that particular hunting segment.

Bear hunting takes part in the eastern portion of the state and dogs are allowed during many of the various bear zone hunts taking place between late September and late December.

The agency’s digital version of the bear zone chart in the hunting guide is correct and can be read by clicking here.

“We schedule hunts with different bear-hunting interests in mind and we believe most bear hunters are aware of our traditional seasons, but we just want to make sure they are aware of this mistake,” said Mark Gudlin,chief of TWRA’s Wildlife and Forestry Division.