Tiano throws 4 TDs as Chattanooga beats VMI 63-7

The Chattanooga Mocs were dominant on an unseasonably warm afternoon at VMI. UTC opened Southern Conference play with a 63-7 triumph over the Keydets in Foster Stadium.More
The Chattanooga Mocs were dominant on an unseasonably warm afternoon at VMI. UTC opened Southern Conference play with a 63-7 triumph over the Keydets in Foster Stadium.More
Nick Tiano threw for four touchdowns as Chattanooga beat VMI 63-7 on Saturday in a Southern Conference opener.More
Nick Tiano threw for four touchdowns as Chattanooga beat VMI 63-7 on Saturday in a Southern Conference opener.More
John Kelly rushed for 101 yards with a touchdown and Tennessee's defense recorded seven sacks on Saturday as the Volunteers staggered to a 17-13 victory over 27 ½-point underdog Massachusetts.More
John Kelly rushed for 101 yards with a touchdown and Tennessee's defense recorded seven sacks on Saturday as the Volunteers staggered to a 17-13 victory over 27 ½-point underdog Massachusetts.More