Woman arrested after minivan hit by train

The defense and prosecution have reached an agreement that Zach Adams will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole. He was convicted Friday of the kidnap, rape, and murder of Holly BoboMore
Adams was found guilty on three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and three counts of aggravated rape. The first-degree murder charge makes this a capital case, meaning the death penalty is on the table.More
