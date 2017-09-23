Woman arrested after minivan hit by train

A woman was arrested Friday evening after her vehicle was hit by a train on Hickory Valley Road.

Chattanooga Police officers responded to the 2900 block of Hickory Valley Road in regards to an accident involving a train versus a vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene they spoke to a witness who was driving behind the woman in the minivan. The witness said that the minivan became stuck on the railroad tracks. She was a woman, Julie Abel, 45, get out of the vehicle. The witness said she was going to call the police, but Abel told her not to call the police because she did not have insurance and wanted to try to push the vehicle off the tracks when a train was coming through.

Abel said that her husband was driving the vehicle, but the witness told police there was no one else in the vehicle.

Through a further investigation by CPD they found that Julie Abel's license was revoked and she did not have insurance. Abel was placed into custody and charged with driving on a revoked license and no proof of insurance. There were no injuries in the accident.