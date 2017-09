The Ridgeland Panthers improved to 5-0 Friday night after defeating region rival Northwest Whitfield 48-7.

Navy commit Jalyn Shelton ran for 142 yards and three touchdowns, while junior quarterback Tanner Hill was 7 for 9 for 220 yards and one touchdown.

Northwest Whitfield scored on its opening drive thanks to a Luke Shiflett pass complete to Jaret Steton, but the Bruins were quiet the rest of the night.

Northwest Whitfield will next face LaFayette, while Ridgeland enters its bye week.