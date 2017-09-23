2017 Week 6: East Ridge High School

The Pioneers Marching Band at East Ridge is in a good place this year, just a few years after unexpectedly losing their leader, the great Perry Vandergriff. Now at the helm is Josh Clark, and he is excited about this group and about the things they are doing. Around about 30 players, this year, the students are playing from the stands, only. But, the band is composed of mostly underclassmen, so the future look bright!

You will hear a good mix of music if yo go to one of the East Ridge games. There is a little something for everyone. And, Clark says, that keeps the kids excited, the music and the football games. No fund raisers are currently planned, but this group is growing and they are working hard. If you would like to support them, get in touch with Director Josh Clark at the school. Our thanks to the East Ridge High School Band for being our Friday Night Football Band of the Week!