EPB Energizes Flow Battery to better serve customers and support National Grid Modernization efforts

By Cheri Burt, Producer
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

EPB in partnership with National Laboratory is developing cutting edge technology with the "Vanadium Redox Flow Battery"

This pilot project has the ability to store energy until it is needed such as during a heat wave or extremely cold weather. 

Once testing is complete this technology could be used across the US to modernize power grids making it more reliable. 

And bringing more affordable electricity to Americans. The system is installed at EPB's solar share community solar array in Chattanooga.

