UPDATE: First responders to host blood drive for officer's son hurt at construction site

UPDATE: Local first responders are organizing a blood drive to help a man who was severely hurt on Friday.

The Chattanooga Police Department and Chattanooga Fire Department are working with Blood Assurance on the effort.

Police said 22-year-old Michael Warren fell 40 feet into a hole at a construction site. He was airlifted to Erlanger and is in critical condition.

Warren is the son of Chattanooga Police Officer Joe Warren.

The blood drive will be held on Monday at the Fire and Police Training Center located at 3200 Amnicola Highway from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

A construction worker fell about 40 feet into a hole at a construction site in East Ridge, Friday afternoon.

East Ridge Fire Rescue, East Ridge Police and Lifeguard EMS were dispatched to 3 Frawley Road and made an immediate request for additional manpower and equipment for the type of rescue.

Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and made contact with the patient. Chattanooga Fire arrived and set up ropes and other specialized equipment to remove the patient from the confine space.

Life Force air medical was called and the patient was transported to Erlanger Hospital. The 22-year old man was listed in critical condition at the scene.