Construction worker in critical condition after falling 40 feet

A construction worker fell about 40 feet into a hole at a construction site in East Ridge, Friday afternoon.

East Ridge Fire Rescue, East Ridge Police and Lifeguard EMS were dispatched to 3 Frawley Road and made an immediate request for additional manpower and equipment for the type of rescue.

Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and made contact with the patient. Chattanooga Fire arrived and set up ropes and other specialized equipment to remove the patient from the confine space.

Life Force air medical was called and the patient was transported to Erlanger Hospital. The 22-year old man was listed in critical condition at the scene.