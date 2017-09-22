Murray limited at Titans' practice, questionable vs Seattle - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Murray limited at Titans' practice, questionable vs Seattle

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee Pro Bowl running back DeMarco Murray returned to practice, but his status for Sunday's game against Seattle remains undecided because of a hamstring injury.

Murray was listed as questionable after being limited on Friday. He had missed two straight practices with the injury.

The running back who led the AFC in rushing last season has been off to a slow start this season with just 69 yards rushing in two games. He gave way in the second half to Derrick Henry, who had 92 yards and a touchdown in a 37-16 victory at Jacksonville.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey says the Titans are being careful with Murray. They already declared rookie receiver Corey Davis and strong safety Johnathan Cyprien out with hamstring injuries.

Murray declined to comment after practice.

