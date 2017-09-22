Murray limited at Titans' practice, questionable vs Seattle

Tennessee Pro Bowl running back DeMarco Murray returned to practice, but his status for Sunday's game against Seattle remains undecided because of a hamstring injury.More
Tennessee Pro Bowl running back DeMarco Murray returned to practice, but his status for Sunday's game against Seattle remains undecided because of a hamstring injury.More
UTC heads to VMI to open Southern Conference action this weekend.More
UTC heads to VMI to open Southern Conference action this weekend.More
The 3 Minute Drill with Sports Director Paul Shahen and Sports Contributor Brooks Carter returns for episode #4. This week the guys talk Georgia-Mississippi State, Alabama-Vandy, among other top national games. Then finish it off with Brooks' "Four Downs", four fun "this or that" questions involving the upcoming weekend's games.More
The 3 Minute Drill with Sports Director Paul Shahen and Sports Contributor Brooks Carter returns for episode #4. This week the guys talk Georgia-Mississippi State, Alabama-Vandy, among other top national games. Then finish it off with Brooks' "Four Downs", four fun "this or that" questions involving the upcoming weekend's games.More