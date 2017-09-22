TN American water to flush water mains, fire hydrants next month

Next month, Tennessee American water will begin their annual flushing of water mains and hydrants throughout its water system.

The provider serves Chattanooga, East Ridge, Red Bank, Lookout Mountain, GA and TN, and Rossville, GA.

Flushing will begin Monday, September 25th and continue for approximately four weeks.

Flushing will take place during the weekday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers may check Facebook or Twitter for updates on what area we are flushing during a particular week.

Automated calls are being made to inform customers about the flushing.

Customers may experience a temporary drop in water pressure or discoloration of their water for a short period of time. If this occurs, customers should let their cold water run to clear before using it again.

For additional information, visit www.tennesseeamwater.com or contact Tennessee American Water’s customer service center at 1-866-736-6420.