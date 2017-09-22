CPD arrest man linked to several area burglaries

The Chattanooga Police Department arrested a man who they believe is responsible for several burglaries in the North Chattanooga area.

Officials say 31-year-old Rickey Lebron Davis is responsible for several car break-ins and residential burglaries on the 1100 block of Fairmont Avenue.

Davis is the prime suspect for potentially 8 burglaries in the area. Police say tips from community members led to the identification of Davis.

Officials say Davis was arrested within 32 hours of the start of the investigation.

The suspect has an extensive history of theft charges in Hamilton County, but investigators believe many victims may not have reported thefts in the area that could be linked to Davis' actions.

Officials say they encourage all citizens to report crimes, no matter how small, to the Chattanooga Police Department so that they can build a complete case against offenders.

Davis has been charged with Aggr. Burglary and Theft over $1,000.

Anyone with any information on this incident is urged to call Chattanooga Police at 423-698-2525.