DAY 4: DNA found on weapon focus of morning testimony in Lookout Valley triple murder trial

Day four of the Derek Morse trial is underway.



Morse is charged in the Lookout Valley triple murder case from April 2014 . He is one of the three suspects accused of the murders of Caleb Boozer, John Lang and Jon Morris.

Morning testimony centered around a witness from TBI’s Forensic Biology Unit.



Christina Wells’ expert testimony revealed DNA did not connect Morse or the other suspects charged in the case to three weapons collected in the case .



DNA from an unidentified male was found on a pistol, but it’s unclear who that person is. The witness confirmed the DNA did not match any of the suspects or victims in the case.

Another witness testified Morse’s white shirt and shorts tested positive for gun shot residue. @WRCB — Michelle Heron (@MichelleWRCB) September 22, 2017

The witness did testify that DNA can be washed off if an item is left in the elements. Wells testified the pistol was “muddy and dirty” when she tested it for DNA.



Wells also explained results from other evidence she received in the case.



The defense pointed to the time from the murders in April 2014 and the time the evidence was sent to the TBI crime lab in February 2016 and June 2017.



