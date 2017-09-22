TN Sheriff: 'Dead body' is actually 'great' Halloween display and it's scaring the neighbors

An early Halloween display is getting a lot of attention, but police aren't worried, except for the additional 911 calls. Greene County TN Sheriff's Department Facebook page

An early and frightening Halloween display is getting a lot of attention in one Tennessee town, mostly because it appears to be very realistic.

The Greene County, TN Sheriff's Department has received so many 911 calls that they posted about the display on their Facebook page. It's been shared over 7,000 times.

They offered their congratulations on the shocking display and to also let citizens know they were aware of the display, and it was, of course, not real.

The display depicts a shocking scene of a body trapped under a closed garage door. "Bloody" handprints add to the gruesome scene.