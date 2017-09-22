Complaint leads schools to ban prayer at football games - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Complaint leads schools to ban prayer at football games

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama school district has banned student-led prayer on the public address system before football games following a recent complaint.

The Opelika-Auburn News reports that attorneys for Lee County Schools replied Sept. 11 to an Aug. 31 letter of complaint from the Freedom From Religion Foundation which said a parent complained about student-led prayer at Smiths Station High School's season-opening game. The school district says it will bring all schools in accordance with current federal law that prohibits school-sponsored prayer in public schools.

Schools superintendent James McCoy said in a statement that he tried to find a way for students to continue leading prayer, but ultimately found no recourse.

A group of Smiths Station students has invited community members to join in a silent one-minute prayer before each home game.

Information from: Opelika-Auburn News, http://www.oanow.com/

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.