Judge to decide whether toddler who witnessed mom's death can ta - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Judge to decide whether toddler who witnessed mom's death can take stand

Posted: Updated:
By Knoxville News Sentinel
Tyler Enix in court Thursday, Sep. 21, 2017 on motions about his then 2-year-old daughter being allowed to testify before Knox County Criminal Court Judge Steven Sword. (Photo: Michael Patrick/News Sentinel) Tyler Enix in court Thursday, Sep. 21, 2017 on motions about his then 2-year-old daughter being allowed to testify before Knox County Criminal Court Judge Steven Sword. (Photo: Michael Patrick/News Sentinel)

Knox County Criminal Court judge will rule Friday on whether to allow a 4-year-old girl who witnessed her mother's death to testify in her father's murder trial next week. 

Tests showed blood found on the girl, who was 2 years old at the time, belonged to her mother, Assistant District Attorney Kevin Allen said.

Allen said he plans to show that the girl witnessed her mother's murder and has memories of her father's involvement. 

Tyler Enix is accused of stabbing his ex-wife, Kimberly McFarland Enix, 47 times in her Fountain City condo in October 2015, then kidnapping their daughter, Brooklynne Emerie. The case triggered an Amber Alert -- first in Tennessee and then in surrounding states -- and less than 24 hours later, an alert driver in Ohio spotted Enix's vehicle. 

Read more from our news partners at the Knoxville News Sentinel

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.