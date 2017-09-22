A warm, dry start to Fall

Good Friday! We will have warm, but nice weather heading into our weekend plans. Today we will sport a high of 88 with slightly higher humidity even as we officially launch into fall at 4:02PM eastern. We may see one or two stray showers this afternoon. By tonight we will see any chance for rain evaporating, and our weather will be warm and a bit muggy for all the football games tonight.

There is no real change expected through the weekend. Lows in the morning will be in the mid to upper 60s. Highs both days will be ion the mid to upper 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy both days.

We are in the very definition of a "broken record" forecast in which the forecast remains basically the same through the middle of next week. Thursday, however, a front will move in and bring us a chance for showers late Thursday into Friday. Behind that front we will get a real taste of fall with temps NEXT weekend dropping significantly. Some model data is suggesting we may see afternoon highs in the low 70s next weekend.

For the latest on your forecast, and Hurricane Maria, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

FRIDAY