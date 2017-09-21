President Trump faces political test in Alabama runoff - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

President Trump faces political test in Alabama runoff

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press
Pres. Donald Trump. AP photo Pres. Donald Trump. AP photo

By CATHERINE LUCEY and KIM CHANDLER
Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - President Donald Trump's political muscles are about to get a workout - in a Republican runoff election in Alabama.

The race has an unusual dynamic: The president is campaigning for the establishment-backed incumbent over an upstart beloved by many of Trump's own supporters.

The president is heading to Huntsville, Alabama, on Friday to stump for Sen. Luther Strange. Strange is locked in a tight race with former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, a jurist who has taken losing stands for the public display of the Ten Commandments and against gay marriage.

Moore has run as an anti-Washington candidate and has the backing of Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon. A rally for Moore Thursday night is featuring former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and former White House official Sebastian Gorka

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.