Mocs looking for first win at VMI this weekend

(GoMocs.com)- The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team heads to VMI to open Southern Conference action this weekend. The Mocs face the Keydets at Foster Stadium in Lexington, Va., on Saturday, Sept. 23, with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff.



Both teams come into the game looking for their first win, having posted an 0-3 mark in non-conference play. The Mocs have losses against No. 5 Jacksonville State (27-13), No. 12 LSU (45-10) and UT Martin (7-21), who entered the top 25 this week.



Chattanooga is still receiving votes in both the FCS Coaches Poll and the STATS FCS Top 25 this week.



VMI lost to Air Force (0-62) in its season opener, and followed that with a 27-20 setback against Catawba in Week 2. The Keydets dropped a 23-0 road trip to Robert Morris last week.



Chattanooga opens league play on the road for the third year in a row. The Mocs won at Furman (21-14) in their first SoCon game on Sept. 17 last season.



MOCS SPORTS NETWORK

The Mocs Sports Network broadcasts the game on the radio on Real 96.1 FM in Chattanooga. Jim Reynolds has the play-by-play with Todd Agne giving the color commentary and Will Poindexter on the sideline. A link for a free audio broadcast is available on the football schedule page on GoMocs.com. Fans can also listen to the game on the iHeart Radio app by searching for Real 96.1 FM on their mobile device.



VMI GAME TO BROADCAST LOCALLY

VMI is producing the game for the Stadium Sports Network, which airs locally on MyNetwork Chattanooga. Announcers include longtime voice of the Keydets Wade Branner (pxp) and Chris Graham (color). MyNetwork Chattanooga is channel 53.2 over the air, or on the following stations in the Chattanooga area:

Charter - 2

Comcast - 226

EPB - 8

Dalton Utilities - 161

Ellijay TV - 193

The game is also available on a number of Sinclair Broadcast Group stations across the country. The full lineup is posted on GoMocs.com. There is also a link to the watchstadium.com live stream on the football schedule page on GoMocs.com.



QUICK NOTES TO KNOW ABOUT THE MOCS

General

• Tom Arth is in his first season with the Mocs ... he came to UTC from John Carroll University where he was the NCAA Division III National Coach of the Year ... 40-8 record the previous four years at JCU.

• Receiving votes in both FCS polls ... school-record streak of 51 consecutive weeks ranked was snapped ... last time UTC was out of the top 25 was Oct. 28, 2013 ... it was the sixth-longest active streak in the nation.

• UTC is trying to snap its first three-game losing streak since 2011.

• 57-53 all-time at Finley Stadium.