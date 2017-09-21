6th person accused of defrauding Dolly Parton wildfire fund - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

6th person accused of defrauding Dolly Parton wildfire fund

By Associated Press

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) - A sixth person has been accused in a scheme to defraud a fund established by famed country music artist Dolly Parton for victims affected by deadly Tennessee wildfires last year.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports a grand jury returned an indictment on Sept. 12 alleging a woman conspired to steal $10,000 from the Dollywood Foundation's My People Fund between December and May.

Candy Joy Jeffries Brocuglio is accused of conspiring to use property addresses and other information to apply for monthly checks that weren't designated for her.

Another indictment says Brocuglio forged a signature to write herself a check for $25,000.

Five others were charged earlier this month in connection with the alleged scam.

The Dollywood Foundation says the fund helped 900 families with about $9 million in the first six months after the fires.

