Fox Sports host Clay Travis who believes in "the First Amendment and boobs" may challenge Corker in senate race

A Nashville-based Fox Sports Radio host, who drew criticism for saying on CNN that he only believes in the First Amendment and female breasts, says he may jump into Tennessee's 2018 U.S. Senate race as an independent candidate.

Hey @cnn, when I get elected to the Senate will I still be banned from coming on air for saying boobs? — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 20, 2017

Travis recently told female CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin on live television that "I'm a First Amendment absolutist. I believe in only two things completely. The First Amendment and boobs."

