Fox Sports host Clay Travis who believes in "the First Amendment - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Fox Sports host Clay Travis who believes in "the First Amendment and boobs" may challenge Corker in senate race

Posted: Updated:
By Andy Sher, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

A Nashville-based Fox Sports Radio host, who drew criticism for saying on CNN that he only believes in the First Amendment and female breasts, says he may jump into Tennessee's 2018 U.S. Senate race as an independent candidate.

Travis recently told female CNN anchor Brooke Baldwin on live television that "I'm a First Amendment absolutist. I believe in only two things completely. The First Amendment and boobs."

Read more from our news partner at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.