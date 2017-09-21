US-27 drivers face lane closures tonight - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

US-27 drivers face lane closures tonight

By WRCB Staff
U.S. 27 in downtown Chattanooga. WRCBtv.com photo U.S. 27 in downtown Chattanooga. WRCBtv.com photo

Drivers in the construction zone on US-27 in Chattanooga will face some lanes closures Thursday night.

Between 7:00pm and 6:00am, TDOT crews will temporarily close the right lane US-27 North from Interstate 24 to MLK Blvd. for street lighting repair. 

Ramp traffic will not be affected.

Once this work is completed, there will be a temporary left lane closure on US-27 North from Interstate24 to Main Street to extend the I-24 East ramp to the U.S. 27 North merge lane.  

Traffic from I-24 East to U.S. 27 North will be affected with a temporary yield situation, according to TDOT.

Hang in there; TDOT says the completion date for the US-27 expansion project is July of 2019.

