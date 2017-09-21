Woman to be charged in deadly crash after release from hospital

The Georgia State Patrol says charges will be filed against a woman who caused a deadly crash in Whitfield County over the weekend.

The wreck happened on I-75 North near mile marker 330 at 5:20 a.m.

The crash report says the crash happened when 42-year-old Amanda Hopper stopped in the middle of the interstate with no headlights or taillights on.

The report says 26-year-old Brett Couch could not stop and slammed into Hopper's car.

Couch was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report, and was killed in the crash. Hopper was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

The report says Hopper was under the influence and will be charged when she's released from the hospital.

