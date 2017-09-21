4 former Pilot Flying J employees in court Thursday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (WBIR) -- Four former Pilot Flying J employees are set to appear in federal court Thursday afternoon in Chattanooga to formally enter guilty pleas in the company's multimillion-dollar fuel rebate scam.

The four are John "Stick" Freeman, former vice president of sales; John Spiewak, former regional sales manager in Ohio; Vicki Borden, former director of wholesale and inside sales; and Katy Bibee, a former account representative.

