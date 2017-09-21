Zaxby's hosting fundraiser to aid hurricane victims

Zaxby's restaurants in the Tennessee Valley will be holding a fundraiser to help hurricane victims in need.
The fundraiser takes place on Thursday, Sep. 21st.
“Our hearts are with those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Thanks to the quick response of our licensees and guests, we were able to raise more than $110,000 for Harvey relief efforts, and we’re hosting another fundraiser night for those impacted by Irma,” said Zach McLeroy, CEO and co-founder of Zaxby’s.
Officials say 15 Zaxby's in the Chattanooga area will be participating in the fundraising event.
Ten percent of all sales between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. are being donated to the American Red Cross to aid Florida victims of Hurricane Irma.
Guests are also being urged to donate to the American Red Cross by visiting the partnership website.
Participating Zaxby's locations:
- 5013 Hixson Pike, Hixson
- 7643 E. Brainerd Road, Chattanooga
- 300 Abe Drive, Dayton
- 4815 Highway 58, Chattanooga
- 9347 Springfield Road, Soddy Daisy
- 2541 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe
- 8884 Old Lee Highway, Ooltewah
- 6456 Alabama Highway, Ringgold
- 623 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga
- 7328 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga
- 826 U.S. Highway 64, Murphy
- 2710 Airport Road, Dalton
- 1015 N. 3rd Ave., Chatsworth
- 872 College Drive, Dalton
- 352 Northgate Drive, Dalton