Zaxby's hosting fundraiser to aid hurricane victims

Zaxby's restaurants in the Tennessee Valley will be holding a fundraiser to help hurricane victims in need.

The fundraiser takes place on Thursday, Sep. 21st.

“Our hearts are with those affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. Thanks to the quick response of our licensees and guests, we were able to raise more than $110,000 for Harvey relief efforts, and we’re hosting another fundraiser night for those impacted by Irma,” said Zach McLeroy, CEO and co-founder of Zaxby’s.



Officials say 15 Zaxby's in the Chattanooga area will be participating in the fundraising event.

Ten percent of all sales between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. are being donated to the American Red Cross to aid Florida victims of Hurricane Irma.

Guests are also being urged to donate to the American Red Cross by visiting the partnership website.

Participating Zaxby's locations: