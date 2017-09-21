Tennessee ranks 4th in U.S. for women killed by men

The state of Tennessee ranks fourth in the U.S. of women who are murdered by men.

The sobering statistic comes from the Violence Policy Center study titled "When Men Murder Women: An Analysis of 2015 Homicide Data."

This is the eighth year in a row that Tennessee has ranked in the top 10 states for women murdered by men.

The annual report was released in advance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

The study uses 2015 data, the most recent year information is available. The study covers homicides involving one female murder victim and one male offender, and uses data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Supplementary Homicide Report.

The study found that nationwide, 93 percent of women killed by men were murdered by someone they knew and that the most common weapon used was a gun.

“Women killed by men are most often killed by someone they know and more than half were killed by an intimate partner,” says Legislative Director Kristen Rand. “Much more must be done to identify and implement strategies to prevent these tragedies. More resources are needed at the federal, state, and local levels to help keep women safe.”

The Violence Policy Center has published When Men Murder Women annually for the past 20 years.

During that period, nationwide the rate of women murdered by men in single victim/single offender incidents has dropped 29 percent — from 1.57 per 100,000 in 1996 to 1.12 per 100,000 in 2015.