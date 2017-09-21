UPDATE: Fire department vehicle hits woman in Cleveland

A woman is in the hospital after being hit by a Cleveland Fire Department vehicle. A firefighter was behind the wheel making a left turn onto Inman Street from Church Street when the crash happened.



Chief Ron Harrison with the Cleveland Fire Department said the employee was on his way to a training exercise. He was less than half a mile from the fire station when investigators say he made that turn hitting a woman.

That launched an investigation by highway patrol and now an internal one too.

"The initial indicators are that it's just a very unfortunate accident. It will be very thoroughly investigated," Chief Ron Harrison of the Cleveland Fire Department said.

Harrison was on a business trip, but spoke with us over the phone about what happened on Tuesday.

Harrison said a woman crossing the street was hit by one of the department's F-350 administrative vehicles.

"Reports indicate that she's recuperating rapidly and well. Very glad to hear that. Our employee was extremely remorseful and we're just very sorry," Chief Harrison said.

She's listed in fair condition at Erlanger.

Harrison said the employee involved has been with the department for 18 years and is a training captain.

He was on his way to an organizational meeting for a training exercise with another fire department and a utility company.

At the time, the THP said the vehicle was not in emergency mode. Fire officials are waiting for the final report from state troopers before taking any action.

"Additional training is always a possible outcome of these investigations," Chief Harrison said.

The training captain remains on the job.

The THP said no charges are expected to be filed. They're still trying to figure out who is at fault.