Fire department vehicle hits woman in Cleveland

Investigators said a Cleveland Fire Department vehicle hit a pedestrian on Church Street in Cleveland on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said 45-year-old Peter Vandusen was making a left turn onto Inman Street when he hit 45-year-old Melinda Heald.

State troopers said the vehicle was not in emergency mode.

Chief Ron Harrison said Vandusen has been with the department for 18 years and is a training captain. He was on his way to an organizational meeting for a training exercise.

Harrison said it's unclear how the crash happened and that the employee is remorseful about the situation. An internal investigation has been launched.

The fire chief told Channel 3 the woman who was hit is doing well.

The THP said no charges are expected to be filed. They're still trying to figure out who is at fault.

Chief Harrison said the employee is not on leave. They are waiting on the results from the THP investigation before they take any action.

Harrison said employees could undergo more training after they learn more about the results from the investigation.

