Chicken-contaminated counters fails one restaurant

Restaurant inspectors in Hamilton County has a busy week, visiting local eateries, schools, and cafeterias.

But one place, the Buffalo Shack on Tunnel Boulevard got a failing score of 68. Inspectors cited the reasons as the sink area soiled, counters were contaminated with raw chicken, no paper towels at the hand sink, screen vent in ceiling, drain at dish sink not flowing, manager without food safety knowledge and permit not current.

Other notable scores this week include:

72 Ricko's Pizzeria & Italian Cuisine 8615 Hixson Pike; reasons including raw frozen meat thawing at room temperature, scoop without handle in stored in spices, cooler not adequately cooling, bulk foods not labeled, cook not wearing gloves when touching ready-to-eat food, employees not washing hands after handling dirty dishes or coming back to the kitchen from outside.

83 Kabobsters 1408 Gunbarrel Road; reasons including un-labeled chemical bottle stored on shelf, employees had inadequate knowledge of which foods should be discarded. Corrected to 98.

83 Taconooga 8174 East Brainerd Road; reasons including walls dirty, employees rinsing gloves instead of discarding and putting on new pairs to change tasks, oyster tags not dated.

85 IHOP 5814 Brainerd Road

86 IHOP 5113 Highway 153

90 Urban Grind Cafe 2193 Park Drive

92 McDonald's 9211 Lee Highway

95 Hibachi Express and Juice Bar 4511 Highway 58

96 Sticky Fingers 2031 Hamilton Place Blvd.

97 2 Squares 3395 Amnicola Highway

97 Hardee's 6013 Shallowford Road

96 Sunset BBQ 904 Dodson Avenue

96 Big River Grille 222 Broad Street

98 Bojangle's 4707 Hixson Pike

98 Papa Johns 5210 Brainerd Road

98 Mikado Thai Esan 7003 Lee Highway

98 China Rose 9203 Lee Highway

98 Boathouse Grill 1011 Riverside Drive

99 Subway 8530 Hixson Pike

99 Choo Choo BBQ 6410 Hixson Pike

99 Public House Restaurant 1110 Market Street

100 Paisanos 2020 Gunbarrel Road

100 Big Jeff's BBQ 4272 Bonny Oaks Drive

100 Amigo's Mexican Restaurant 6830 Flamingo Lane

100 Taco Bell 7796 East Brainerd Road

100 G's Detroit 611 MLK Blvd.

Hamilton County hotels

92 Motel 6 2440 Williams Street

92 America's Best Value 7638 Lee Highway

93 Econo Lodge 7421 Bonny Oaks Drive

98 Courtyard Marriott 2210 Bams Drive

Hamilton County school facilities

90 Hillcrest Elementary 4302 Bonny Oaks Drive

94 East Lake Elementary 3600 13th Avenue

94 Allen Elementary 9811 Dallas Hollow Road

99 Orange Grove 615 Derby Street

99 Orchard Knob Elementary 2000 3rd Street

99 Silverdale Baptist Academy 7236 Bonny Oaks Drive

100 Westview Elementary 9629 East Brainerd Road?

Hamilton County school cafeterias

98 Westview Elementary 9629 East Brainerd Road

99 Silverdale Baptist Academy 7236 Bonny Oaks Drive

99 Orchard Knob Elementary 2000 3rd Street

100 Hickory Valley Christian School 6605 Shallowford Road

100 Collegedale Academy 4855 College East

100 East Lake Elementary 3600 13th Avenue

100 Allen Elementary 9811 Dallas Hollow Road

In North Georgia, restaurants had a pretty good week, but one spot started out on a sour note.

Choo Choo Kettle Corn and Lemon Shakers at 350 Cobb Parkway came in with a 76. That's considered a fair score and does require reinspection within 90 days. The inspector found, according to the report, the person(s) in charge not effectively managing food safety conditions. They and other employees will be retrained. The inspector observed no procedure to wash hands and went over the details of sink requirements and "when to wash" procedures in a very detailed fashion. That includes having a hand sink. There was no sink on site. There was also no vegetable sink to wash the lemons. Employees were using their bare hands to handle ready to eat foods -- including employees slicing lemons without gloves and then adding those lemon slices into the mixed drink. The inspector also observed improved employee drinks on the food prep table. Food contact surfaces were not being cleaned at least every four hours, and there was no sanitizing procedure in place.

Good news is that Choo Choo Kettle Corn corrected that inspection to an 84, which is considered a good score. They still had a few food handling violations that must be corrected in the next two months.

Catoosa County

96 Applebee's, 2219 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe

87 Battlefield Campground & RV Park, 199 KOA Blvd, Ringgold

95 BBQ Shack, 2936 Lafayette Rd, Fort Oglethorpe

100 Real Roots Cafe, 1549 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe

100 Ringgold High School, 100 Tiger Trail, Ringgold

100 Ringgold Primary/Elementary School, 322 Evitt Lane, Ringgold

93 Wendy's, 5872 5872 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold

Dade County

99 Krystal, 5071 Hwy 136, Trenton

Walker County

97 Armando's, 1105 Lafayette Rd, Rossville

91 Dari-Dip, 302 W Villanow St, Lafayette

92 El Trio Mexican Restaurant, 2078 N Main St, Lafayette

82 LaFamilia Mexican Restaurant, 516 Chickamauga Ave, Rossville

96 Pie Slingers Pizzeria, 56 Fieldstone Village Drive Ste A, Rock Spring

97 Rick Buff's Hog Heaven, 1105 Lafayette Road, Rossville

91 Wendy's, 401 N Main Street, Lafayette

Whitfield County