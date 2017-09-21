Chicken-contaminated counters fails one restaurant

Restaurant inspectors in Hamilton County has a busy week, visiting local eateries, schools, and cafeterias.
But one place, the Buffalo Shack on Tunnel Boulevard got a failing score of 68. Inspectors cited the reasons as the sink area soiled, counters were contaminated with raw chicken, no paper towels at the hand sink, screen vent in ceiling, drain at dish sink not flowing, manager without food safety knowledge and permit not current.
Other notable scores this week include:
- 72 Ricko's Pizzeria & Italian Cuisine 8615 Hixson Pike; reasons including raw frozen meat thawing at room temperature, scoop without handle in stored in spices, cooler not adequately cooling, bulk foods not labeled, cook not wearing gloves when touching ready-to-eat food, employees not washing hands after handling dirty dishes or coming back to the kitchen from outside.
- 83 Kabobsters 1408 Gunbarrel Road; reasons including un-labeled chemical bottle stored on shelf, employees had inadequate knowledge of which foods should be discarded. Corrected to 98.
- 83 Taconooga 8174 East Brainerd Road; reasons including walls dirty, employees rinsing gloves instead of discarding and putting on new pairs to change tasks, oyster tags not dated.
- 85 IHOP 5814 Brainerd Road
- 86 IHOP 5113 Highway 153
- 90 Urban Grind Cafe 2193 Park Drive
- 92 McDonald's 9211 Lee Highway
- 95 Hibachi Express and Juice Bar 4511 Highway 58
- 96 Sticky Fingers 2031 Hamilton Place Blvd.
- 97 2 Squares 3395 Amnicola Highway
- 97 Hardee's 6013 Shallowford Road
- 96 Sunset BBQ 904 Dodson Avenue
- 96 Big River Grille 222 Broad Street
- 98 Bojangle's 4707 Hixson Pike
- 98 Papa Johns 5210 Brainerd Road
- 98 Mikado Thai Esan 7003 Lee Highway
- 98 China Rose 9203 Lee Highway
- 98 Boathouse Grill 1011 Riverside Drive
- 99 Subway 8530 Hixson Pike
- 99 Choo Choo BBQ 6410 Hixson Pike
- 99 Public House Restaurant 1110 Market Street
- 100 Paisanos 2020 Gunbarrel Road
- 100 Big Jeff's BBQ 4272 Bonny Oaks Drive
- 100 Amigo's Mexican Restaurant 6830 Flamingo Lane
- 100 Taco Bell 7796 East Brainerd Road
- 100 G's Detroit 611 MLK Blvd.
Hamilton County hotels
- 92 Motel 6 2440 Williams Street
- 92 America's Best Value 7638 Lee Highway
- 93 Econo Lodge 7421 Bonny Oaks Drive
- 98 Courtyard Marriott 2210 Bams Drive
Hamilton County school facilities
- 90 Hillcrest Elementary 4302 Bonny Oaks Drive
- 94 East Lake Elementary 3600 13th Avenue
- 94 Allen Elementary 9811 Dallas Hollow Road
- 99 Orange Grove 615 Derby Street
- 99 Orchard Knob Elementary 2000 3rd Street
- 99 Silverdale Baptist Academy 7236 Bonny Oaks Drive
- 100 Westview Elementary 9629 East Brainerd Road?
Hamilton County school cafeterias
- 98 Westview Elementary 9629 East Brainerd Road
- 99 Silverdale Baptist Academy 7236 Bonny Oaks Drive
- 99 Orchard Knob Elementary 2000 3rd Street
- 100 Hickory Valley Christian School 6605 Shallowford Road
- 100 Collegedale Academy 4855 College East
- 100 East Lake Elementary 3600 13th Avenue
- 100 Allen Elementary 9811 Dallas Hollow Road
In North Georgia, restaurants had a pretty good week, but one spot started out on a sour note.
Choo Choo Kettle Corn and Lemon Shakers at 350 Cobb Parkway came in with a 76. That's considered a fair score and does require reinspection within 90 days. The inspector found, according to the report, the person(s) in charge not effectively managing food safety conditions. They and other employees will be retrained. The inspector observed no procedure to wash hands and went over the details of sink requirements and "when to wash" procedures in a very detailed fashion. That includes having a hand sink. There was no sink on site. There was also no vegetable sink to wash the lemons. Employees were using their bare hands to handle ready to eat foods -- including employees slicing lemons without gloves and then adding those lemon slices into the mixed drink. The inspector also observed improved employee drinks on the food prep table. Food contact surfaces were not being cleaned at least every four hours, and there was no sanitizing procedure in place.
Good news is that Choo Choo Kettle Corn corrected that inspection to an 84, which is considered a good score. They still had a few food handling violations that must be corrected in the next two months.
Catoosa County
- 96 Applebee's, 2219 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe
- 87 Battlefield Campground & RV Park, 199 KOA Blvd, Ringgold
- 95 BBQ Shack, 2936 Lafayette Rd, Fort Oglethorpe
- 100 Real Roots Cafe, 1549 Battlefield Pkwy, Fort Oglethorpe
- 100 Ringgold High School, 100 Tiger Trail, Ringgold
- 100 Ringgold Primary/Elementary School, 322 Evitt Lane, Ringgold
- 93 Wendy's, 5872 5872 Alabama Hwy, Ringgold
Dade County
- 99 Krystal, 5071 Hwy 136, Trenton
Walker County
- 97 Armando's, 1105 Lafayette Rd, Rossville
- 91 Dari-Dip, 302 W Villanow St, Lafayette
- 92 El Trio Mexican Restaurant, 2078 N Main St, Lafayette
- 82 LaFamilia Mexican Restaurant, 516 Chickamauga Ave, Rossville
- 96 Pie Slingers Pizzeria, 56 Fieldstone Village Drive Ste A, Rock Spring
- 97 Rick Buff's Hog Heaven, 1105 Lafayette Road, Rossville
- 91 Wendy's, 401 N Main Street, Lafayette
Whitfield County
- 87 Christian Heritage School, 1600 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Dalton
- 98 Dalton High School, 1500 Manley St, Dalton
- 83 Dalton State College, 650 College Drive, Dalton
- 91 Fiesta Mexicana Restaurant, 1525 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton
- 94 Las Margaritas Mexican Bar & Grill, 816 Walnut Square Blvd Ste 28B, Dalton
- 96 Las Palmas Mexican Restaurant, 1331 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 100 Learning Tree Elementary School, 300 S Tibbs Rd, Dalton
- 99 Northwest Whitfield High School, 1651 Tunnel Hill-Varnell Rd, Tunnel Hill
- 87 Panda Express, 1521 W Walnut Ave, Dalton
- 97 Quality Inn, 875 College Drive, Dalton
- 100 Roan Street School, 1116 Roan St, Dalton
- 100 Southeast High School, 1954 Riverbend Rd, Dalton
- 94 The Garden Grille & Bar, 879 College Drive, Dalton
- 99 Whitfield Early Head Start, 2738 Underwood Road, Dalton