Trump to award Medal of Honor to Alabama veteran

By Associated Press

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says President Donald Trump will award the Medal of Honor to a retired Army medic from Alabama who risked his life several times to provide medical care to his comrades during the Vietnam War.

Trump will award retired Army Capt. Gary M. Rose of Huntsville, Alabama, with the nation's highest military honor on Oct. 23 for his actions in combat.

The White House says Rose will be honored for risking his life while serving as a medic with the 5th Special Force Group during combat operations in Vietnam in September 1970. Rose repeatedly ran into the line of enemy fire to provide medical care, and used his own body on one occasion to shield a wounded American from harm.

