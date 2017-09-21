Warm Through First Weekend of Fall

Good Thursday. We will seee the warm air mass staying with us through the better part of next week. Today is the last full day of summer, and we are looking at a high of 89 degrees. We may see one or two stray showers develop this afternoon.

Friday marks the beginning of the fall season, and we will se no major changes with an afternoon high of 88, and another shower or two late in the day to mark the official beginning of fall which begins at 4:02pm.

The weekend will stay warm with mornings in the mid to upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. I do not expect any rain over the weekend.

This will be the basic forecast through next week. We are looking at a sliver of hope for fall weather late next week as a front moves through. Some model data is showing rain and highs in the 70s next Friday! I wouldn't bet the house on it, but it is at least something to look forward to.

Hurricane Maria is still a major category 3 storm now moving by north of the Dominican Republic. To track Maria, and keep an eye on your local weather, download the WRCB weather app. David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am Partly Cloudy, 68

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 82

5pm... Partly Cloudy / Iso'd Showers, 89