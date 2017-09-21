UPDATE: Firefighters rescue woman from apartment fire

UPDATE: The Chattanooga Police Department battled a blaze Thursday morning at Rainbow Creek Apartments on Standifer Gap Road.

The fire was reported around 2:58 a.m. More than six fire companies responded to the scene.

Officials say more than a dozen people were forced from their homes when the fire broke out.

Fire officials say Chattanooga police assisted firefighters in making sure everyone was evacuated from the 10-unit apartment building.

Firefighter Engineer Pat O'Brien and Senior Firefighter Frederick Brunker were able to rescue a woman who was briefly trapped in her bedroom on the second floor.

"She had her window open and was looking for help. Firefighters put up a ground ladder, went up and brought her down and she was fine and appears to be uninjured," said Bruce Garner, Chattanooga Fire Department PIO.

One fighter was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening ankle injury.

The flames quickly spread through the floor and roof. Officials say it took roughly an hour for firefighters to get the blaze under control.

"It's unsafe for firefighters to be in there because it could collapse on them. So they came out and put the aerials up and put larger amounts of water on the fire and the building itself," Garner explained.

There is no estimate on the dollar loss to the apartment, but there was substantial damage done to most of the apartment units.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to the residents displaced by the fire. Officials say Chattanooga-Hamilton County Rescue also provided a rehab truck for firefighters.

"It's devastating, I mean you wake up and your apartment is on fire and you lose everything you've ever accumulated," one resident said.

Standifer Gap Road was closed for several hours Thursday morning, but it reopened shortly after 6:00 a.m.

