UPDATE: Fire crews battle blaze at Rainbow Creek Apartments

UPDATE: Fire crews are working to contain an early morning fire at the Rainbow Creek Apartments on Standifer Gap Road.

#BREAKING: Roof caves in at an apt building at the Rainbow Creek Apts. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/kjMCThFRoM — Tim Pham (@TimPhamWRCB) September 21, 2017

Officials say flames were seen shooting through the roof of the building at one point.

Firefighters were able to rescue one woman from a 2nd story window.

On scene of 2-alarm fire @ Rainbow Creek Apts. Fire was thru the roof. There is substantial damage. More later. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/0jlUwG9nmJ — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) September 21, 2017

Fire officials say one firefighter has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of an ankle injury.

Channel 3 has a crew at the scene. Stick with us for the latest developments to this story.