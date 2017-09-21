UPDATE: Fire crews battle blaze at Rainbow Creek Apartments - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Fire crews battle blaze at Rainbow Creek Apartments

By Victoria Brown, Morning Producer
UPDATE: Fire crews are working to contain an early morning fire at the Rainbow Creek Apartments on Standifer Gap Road.

Officials say flames were seen shooting through the roof of the building at one point.

Firefighters were able to rescue one woman from a 2nd story window.

Fire officials say one firefighter has been transported to a local hospital for treatment of an ankle injury. 

