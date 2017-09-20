Highway 58 VFD called to house fire in Harrison - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Highway 58 VFD called to house fire in Harrison

HARRISON, TN (WRCB) -

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department is responding to house fire in Harrison Wednesday night.

The fire was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 6300 block Rim Crest Lane off of Harvest Run Drive.

Officials say no injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

