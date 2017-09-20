John Deere lawn tractors recalled

Nearly 25,000 John Deere lawn tractors are being recalled for transmission failure, which could cause a crash.

The recall includes John Deere model D105 lawn tractors with serial numbers beginning with 1GXD105, and service transmissions sold by John Deere authorized dealers for use in the D105 lawn tractor.

The lawn tractors were sold at John Deere dealers, Home Depot and Lowe’s stores nationwide from February 2016 through July 2017 for about $1,500.

The service transmissions were sold by John Deere authorized dealers from March 2016 through August 2017 for about $300.

The model numbers are printed on the side of the engine hood. The serial number is located on the rear frame of the machine above the left rear tire.

If the lawn tractor serial number is not on Deere’s website and the transmission had been replaced from March 2016 through August 2017, consumers should contact their John Deere service dealer to check if the recall applies to their replacement service transmission.